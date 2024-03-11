New Zealand’s Deputy PM Winston Peters Arrives In Ahmedabad For Official Visit To India

Winston Peters is on an official visit to India from March 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

: New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters

Ahmedabad: New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday night on an official visit.

Winston Peters is on an official visit to India from March 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Itinerary Of Peter’s Visit To India

Deputy Prime Minister Peters will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on his first visit to India after the new government in New Zealand assumed office in November 2023. He had earlier visited India as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in February 2020, the release added.

In Ahmedabad, Deputy Prime Minister Peters is expected to meet the political leadership of Gujarat on March 11, 2024.

In New Delhi, EAM and Deputy Prime Minister Peters are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on March 12, 2024, during which the entire gamut of our bilateral relationship with New Zealand is expected to be discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister Peters is also scheduled to have meetings with other dignitaries during his official visit to India, it also said.

Strong Relations Of India And New Zealand

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly relations based on the commonalities of democratic traditions and shared values bolstered by strong people-to-people ties.

The two countries are engaging in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and economy, defence and security, education and research, and environment and climate change, the MEA release concluded.

Foundation Of The Bilateral Relations

Bilateral relations were established in 1952 between India and New Zealand. New Zealand has identified India as a priority country in its “Opening Doors to India” policy notified in October 2011, which was reiterated by New Zealand in 2015. New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday night on an official visit.

Which Dignitaries Are Scheduled In His Meetings?

Commonalities In Democracy Of India And New Zealand

