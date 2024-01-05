New Zealand’s Youngest MP Makes Waves With Passionate Speech on Indigenous Rights: WATCH

NZ MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke during her viral speech (Image: X.com video grab)

Wellington: A compelling speech by Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest New Zealand MP in over a century and a half, has captured widespread attention. The 21-year-old dynamo unseated the seasoned MP Nanaia Mahuta in the elections of the previous year, in October. Mahuta, a prominent and seasoned public figure, had held the Hauraki-Waikato seat since 2008. Maipi-Clarke comes from Maori heritage and fights passionately for the rights of indigenous people in New Zealand. Her grandfather, Taitimu Maipi, is part of the Maori activism group, Nga Tamatoa.

In an engaging and spirited speech, Maipi-Clarke pledged loyalty to the people she serves. As reported by The New Zealand Herald, she professed, “I am prepared to give up my life for you…yet equally, I am dedicated to spend my life for you.”, as per a report by NDTV.

Watch:

New Zealand natives’ speech in parliament pic.twitter.com/OkmYNm58Ke — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) January 4, 2024

“To the tamariki Maori who have been sitting in the back of their classroom their whole life, whakama, waiting generations longing to learn their native tongue, to the tamariki who haven’t been to their pepeha yet, it is waiting for you with open arms,” she also added in her viral speech.

“Never fit in. You are perfect. You are the perfect fit.”

“I was given some advice before making it into Parliament, to not take anything personally … Well, I can’t help but take everything personally that has been said in this Chamber,” she added.

“In only a couple of weeks … this Government has attacked my whole world … Health, taiao (environment), wai (water), whenua (land), natural resources, Maori wards, reo (language), tamariki, and the right of me and you to be in this country under Te Tiriti,” Maipi-Clarke was further quoted saying in the report.

The dedication and selflessness exhibited by Maipi-Clarke are admirable qualities in a public servant. Her willingness to sacrifice her own life for the betterment of others demonstrates a deep sense of responsibility and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on her constituents’ lives, the report said.

