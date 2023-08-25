‘Next Level’: Elon Musk After Trump’s Mugshot Post With ‘Never Surrender’ Message On X

Home

Washington: Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in more than 2 1/2 years shortly after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. In his first post on X since Twitter suspended his account following the US Capitol chaos on January 6, 2021, Trump wrote, “Never surrender”, with his mugshot image along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising site. Soon after Elon Musk reacted to Trump’s comeback post on the platform and called it ‘next level’.

It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account indefinitely, citing fears he would incite additional violence following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol building. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company. But Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Truth Social site, which he launched during the ban.

The post is a sort of comeback for Trump to one of his most powerful megaphones, which he employed to rule over his opponents in the 2016 primary and to drive the news cycle for years. Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, was often astounded by how rapidly his tweets would go from his account to broadcast news stations underneath the headline “BREAKING NEWS.”

Trump’s mugshot was issued by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office not long after he was released from jail. The former president was released on a $200,000 bail bond.

