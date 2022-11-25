‘Next Pandemic Coming Soon, Could Be Worse’

At a time when things seem to be returning to normal, South Korea’s top health officials have warned of another pandemic that could be worse than COVID-19.

Japan To Waive Tourist Visa Requirements As Part of Travel Boost

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak had brought countries across the globe to a halt but there were a few nations which managed to stave off COVID-19. South Korea was among the countries which had one of the lowest infections and fatalities—courtesy its strict policies. Now at a time when things seem to be returning to normal, South Korea’s top health officials have warned of another pandemic that could be worse than COVID-19.

A never-before-seen pathogen emerging in China that was causing a spike in pneumonia cases, reported Bloomberg citing Korean officials. The leading portal reported that South Korean officials are yet again assessing their approach, seeking insights for the next pandemic — which might create a havoc within a decade.

“We learned the importance of quickly finding patients and segregating those exposed to a virus before they show symptoms,” Bloomberg quoted Kyong Ran Peck, commissioner at the KDCA, which oversees public health including infectious diseases and vaccines as saying.

COVID Cases on Rise in China

Meanwhile, pandemic lockdowns are expanding across China, including in a city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as the number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record. Residents of eight districts of Zhengzhou, home to 6.6 million people, were told to stay home for five days beginning Thursday except to buy food or get medical treatment. Daily mass testing was ordered in what the city government called a “war of annihilation” against the virus.

In the last 24 hours, the number of new COVID cases rose by 31,444, the National Health Commission said Thursday. That’s the highest daily figure since the coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.