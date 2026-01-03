Home

Nicolas Maduro to be tried in New York on multiple charges, including narco-terrorism, cocaine ingress, possession of machine guns

Pamela Bondi stated that Nicolás Maduro will face the full wrath of American justice in American courts on American soil.

New Delhi: The US government will prosecute Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in New York after their arrest. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi tweeted that Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Maduro was apprehended on Saturday, 03 January 2026, in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, by a unit of the US military and taken out of the country.

Multiple Charges On Maduro

Pam Bondi stated that Nicolás Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States. He will face the full wrath of American justice in American courts on American soil.

Pamela Bondi Thanks Trump

Pamela Bondi posted on X: “Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

Senator Mike Lee of the US ruling Republican Party, after speaking with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said that they have arrested Maduro. Lee said, “Further action is not expected in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody. Maduro will be prosecuted on criminal charges in the United States.”

What Did Trump Say?

Earlier, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The United States has conducted an operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, apprehending him and taking him out of the country.” US President Donald Trump has long accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking and spreading crime in the United States. Meanwhile, on Saturday, 03 January 2026, the United States attacked Venezuela and captured several individuals.

