Nicolas Maduro’s deep India connection! Venezuela President is a staunch devotee of Sathya Sai Baba, visited India in…

Cilia Flores is a lawyer and a political leader. She had become a follower of Sathya Sai Baba long before marrying Maduro.

New Delhi: The United States on Saturday carried out a large-scale strike on Venezuela, after which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by US forces and taken out of the country. The couple have been indicted on drug-related charges in New York. Following the action, Latin American countries condemned the actions, as did Venezuela’s long-term allies, Russia and China. China said it was “deeply shocked and strongly condemns” the use of force against a sovereign country and its president.

The story of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro is very interesting and no less than a film plot. Nicolas, who once was a humble bus driver in Venezuela, rose to the country’s highest office. One surprising fact is that Nicolás Maduro is a devout follower of India’s Sathya Sai Baba.

It is important to note that Nicolás Maduro is a Christian by birth and was raised in a Catholic family. It is said that he became a devoted follower of Sathya Sai Baba through his wife, Cilia Flores. Cilia Flores is a lawyer and a political leader. She had become a follower of Sathya Sai Baba long before marrying Maduro.

Nicolás Maduro and his India connection: Key Details

Cilia Flores had brought Maduro to India to meet Sathya Sai Baba back in 2005, long before their marriage.

Flores was the lawyer of former President Hugo Chávez, and Maduro was the Speaker of the Assembly.

When Maduro was appointed Foreign Minister, Flores took over the position of Speaker in his place.

The above photograph is from Flores–Maduro’s visit to India. They are seen sitting near the feet of Sai Baba. In Caracas as well, a large framed photograph of Sai Baba has been seen in Maduro’s private office inside the presidential palace. This photograph is displayed alongside images of Venezuelan revolutionary figures such as Simón Bolívar and his predecessor Hugo Chávez.

