Nikhil Gupta, accused in Gurpatwant Singh Pannuns murder conspiracy case, has no connection to Indian government: New Delhi to Washington

Nikhil Gupta, accused in Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's murder conspiracy case, has no connection to Indian government: New Delhi to Washington

Nikhil Gupta has been incarcerated in a Brooklyn jail since his extradition from the Czech Republic to the USA in June 2024.

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty to three charges related to the attempted murder of Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

New Delhi: Indian officials have once again reiterated their stance regarding the plan to murder American citizen and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Indian officials have categorically stated that Nikhil Gupta, convicted in the Pannun murder case, has no connection to the Indian government. The official stated that the Indian government was not involved in the alleged conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Pannun is an American citizen and a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Designated terrorist

On Friday, 54-year-old Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty to three charges related to the attempted murder of Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Modi government has declared Pannun a terrorist and banned his group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). According to sources, the government is awaiting further information from the ongoing proceedings in a New York court to determine its next course of action.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was an associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot by masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in western Canada in June 2023. Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government officials of involvement in the killing, a charge denied by the Modi administration.

Mark Carney, who succeeded Trudeau last year, is attempting to reset relations with India and overcome the diplomatic crisis sparked by Nijjar’s killing. Carney is expected to visit India in the coming weeks.

NSA Ajit Doval’s Canada visit

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Canada in early February and held talks with Canada’s National Security Advisor, Nathalie Drouin. The two sides agreed to appoint liaison officers for security and law enforcement matters to improve communication and cooperation on issues of mutual concern.

Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court

Nikhil Gupta, who has pleaded guilty in a US court to plotting the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is accused of plotting the failed assassination of Pannun in New York City and he pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in Manhattan federal court. Nikhil admitted the charges in court on Friday, 13 February 2026.

Nikhil Gupta entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan stated that 54-year-old Nikhil pleaded guilty in Friday’s hearing to conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. He faces a possible 40-year prison sentence for these counts.

Nikhil Gupta has been in a US prison since 2024

Nikhil Gupta has been incarcerated in a Brooklyn jail since his extradition from the Czech Republic to the USA in June 2024. He was arrested in the Czech Republic a year earlier. Immediately after his extradition to the US, Nikhil pleaded not guilty and stated that the charges against him were false.

US prosecutors have accused Nikhil Gupta of conspiring with an Indian official to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Indian government has distanced itself from any conspiracy against Pannun, stating that this is against government policy.

