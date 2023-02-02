Home

Nikki Haley To Run For President? Indian-American Republican Ambassador Says ‘Special Announcement’ On Feb 15

Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley is likely to announce her bid for 2024 US presidential run.

New Delhi: Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley is likely to announce her bid for 2024 US presidential run on February 15. Nikki Haley has sent out an email invitation to a February 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign.

Nikki Haley, 51, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party’s 2024 nomination., news agency The Associated Press reported.

Trump was in South Carolina Saturday for the initial campaign swing of his 2024 campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster — who served as Haley’s lieutenant governor — and several GOP members of the state’s delegation, part of his leadership team in the early-voting state.

During the Trump administration, Haley feuded at times with other White House officials while bolstering her own public persona. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.