New Delhi: At least nine people were killed and 34 others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident at Khodpe of Patan Municipality-8 in Baitadi along the Dashrath Chand Highway in Nepal around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

The bus was en route to Mahendranagar from Ganna of Darchula district. It skidded off 600 meters from the road, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Narayan Prasad Adhikari.

At least 9 dead and 34 others injured in a passenger bus accident in Baitadi district of Nepal: Police

Among the dead, seven are males and two are females. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site, according to the police.

DSP Adhikari said that seven passengers who have serious injuries were referred to Dhangadi for further treatment, and 27 others are undergoing treatment at Dadheldhura District Hospital. The bus owner, Birendra Karki, was driving the bus. He has also been injured.

The police and local people were involved in the rescue operation on Thursday night.

The police said that they are investigating the accident.