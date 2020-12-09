New Delhi: According to a new report, only nine out of 10 people in poor countries are unlikely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next year because most of the supply of the promising vaccines has already been bought up by the rich nations. This means as many as 90 percent of the population will have to much longer in hope of getting vaccinated for the coronavirus disease. Also Read - This New COVID-19 Test Can Detect Infection Under 5 Minutes And it Uses Paper!

Even though the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc has pledged to provide 64% of its doses to people in developing nations, the People’s Vaccine Alliance had said that nearly 70 lower-income countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people as the rich countries have hoarded enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations nearly three times over. And, this can be stopped only if the governments and the pharmaceutical industry take urgent action, said the alliance. Also Read - Who Will be on Priority List For COVID-19 Vaccine in India? Here's the First Shortlist.

According to a report by The Guardian, the People’s Vaccine Alliance has warned that the deals done by rich countries’ governments will leave the poor at the mercy of the rampaging virus. Rich countries with 14% of the world’s population have secured 53% of the most promising vaccines.

Among the three vaccines for which efficacy results have been announced, almost all the available doses of two of them – Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – have already been acquired by rich countries, the Alliance noted. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca First To Publish Coronavirus Vaccine Final Trial Results, Efficacy 70 Per cent

And, as UK became the first country to initiate COVID-19 vaccination through a mass roll out programme, Canada has reportedly bought more doses per head of population than any other – enough to vaccinate each Canadian five times, said the alliance, which includes Amnesty International, Frontline AIDS, Global Justice Now and Oxfam.

“No one should be blocked from getting a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket,” said Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy manager.

“But unless something changes dramatically, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 for years to come.”

Meanwhile, the Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice, Steve Cockburn said, “The hoarding of vaccines actively undermines global efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can be protected from COVID-19.”

“Rich countries have clear human rights obligations not only to refrain from actions that could harm access to vaccines elsewhere but also to cooperate and provide assistance to countries that need it,” he added.