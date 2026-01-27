Home

News

Nipah Virus OUTBREAK: Covid-style health checkups at airports across Asia - what are the symptoms?

Nipah Virus OUTBREAK: Covid-style health checkups at airports across Asia – what are the symptoms?

Major airports in Asian countries have started health surveillance after confirmed cases of the Nipah virus were reported in India.

Nipah Virus OUTBREAK: Covid-style health checkups at airports across Asia - what are the symptoms?

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Airports across Asia are on high alert and have been instructed to reintroduce Covid-style health checks following the outbreak of the Nipah virus in India. Asian countries like Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan have intensified screening and testing of flyers after West Bengal confirmed five Nipah cases. Nipah is a contagious virus and can spread from animals such as bats and pigs. However, in some cases, the virus spreads through close contact between people.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Nearly 100 People Have Been Quarantined

Nearly 100 people have been quarantined after the virus was detected at a hospital in West Bengal. A doctor, a nurse and a staff member tested positive when the screening was done at the hospital, following two earlier cases among healthcare workers from the same district.

Also Read: Health alert in West Bengal as 2 suspected cases of Nipah virus identified in state

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Thailand Intensifies Screening

In Thailand, health authorities have intensified screenings at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket. Passengers arriving from West Bengal are being checked for fever and other symptoms. Health advisory cards have also been given.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, no cases had been detected so far but screening and health checks would continue. “Thailand’s Department of Disease Control screens travellers from West Bengal at major airports amid the Nipah outbreak,” the Thai government said.

Story Highlights

Countries like Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have reintroduced Covid-style health checks at airports after Nipah virus outbreak in India.

Nearly 100 people have been quarantined in West Bengal after the cases were confirmed in a hospital.

Thailand has intensified airport screenings for travellers arriving from West Bengal. Nepal has intensified checks at airports to prevent virus from spreading.

Taiwan is considering classifying Nipah infection as a top-level notifiable disease.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Passengers Showing Symptoms Taken To Quarantine

Passengers with Nipah symptoms are being sent to quarantine facilities. According to Phuket Airport, disease-control measures have been intensified at Phuket Airport. Airport authorities are paying extra attention on people coming from West Bengal.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Health Checks Have Been Intensified At Nepal Airports

Kathmandu’s international airport authorities have intensified health checkups and at key land border crossings with India. According to Nepal health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budhathoki, health checks have started at airports to prevent the virus from entering and spreading in the country.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Taiwan Plans to Classify Nipah Infection

Taiwan is considering classifying the contagious virus as a top-level notifiable disease as it requires immediate control measures. Travel alerts will be updated after reviewing the current situation

Nipah Virus Outbreak: WHO Classified Nipah As A Priority Pathogen

The WHO has classified the virus under the priority pathogen category because of its epidemic risks. Earlier, outbreaks of the Nipah have shown fatality rate up to 74 percent, The Independent reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.