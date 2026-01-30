Home

Nipah Virus: Why India’s virus outbreak is worrying the world?

Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal has raised alarm in China and parts of Southeast Asia, leading authorities to strengthen airport health checks ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Nipah Virus: China and other Southeast countries are on high alert following the outbreak of the Nipah virus in India’s West Bengal. These countries have already tightened health screening operations at airports ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. West Bengal has reported two confirmed cases of the contagious virus since December last year, the health ministry said on Wednesday. However, the ministry did not make public the details about the infected people, but informed that 196 contacts are linked to them.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: What Did Indian Health Ministry Say?

“All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative” for the virus. The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the ministry said.

