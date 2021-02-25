London: Nirav Modi, who is under trial in London, will be extradited to India as the UK Judge hearing his case has accepted Indian counsel’s assurance of prison safety in India. This judgement paves way for Nirav Modi’s extradition to India where he is prime accused in multi-crore PNB Scam case. In the verdict that is still being read, UK court ruled that there is “enough evidence against him”. For the court hearing, the 49-year-old Modi appeared via video conferencing from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Also Read - Will Nirav Modi Be Finally Sent Back to India? Judgment Day in UK Extradition Case on February 25

Here are the latest updates:

16:44 PM: UK Extradition judge rules that Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is fit for Nirav Modi. Also Read - Nirav Modi's Brother Arrested in New York For Defrauding LLB Diamonds of $2.6 Million

16: 40 PM: Nirav Modi will not be denied justice if he is extradited to India, UK Extradition judge rules Also Read - PNB Fraud Case: UK Court Rejects Fugitive Nirav Modi's Bail For 7th Time

16:33 PM: UK Extradition judge dismissed Nirav Modi’s “mental health concerns,” says they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.

16: 32 PM: UK extradition judge rules that Nirav Modi conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses.

16: 31 PM: There is no risk of suicide for Nirav Modi if he is sent to India as he will have access to adequate medical care at Arthur Road jail, says UK judge.

16:30 PM: UK judge rules that Nirav Modi will be given adequate medical treatment and mental health care at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai.

16: 20 PM: India has reassured safe condition of Nirav Modi in Prison.

16: 22 PM: UK Extradition judge rules that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has a case to answer for in India.

The magistrates’ court ruling will then be sent back to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for a sign off, with the possibility of appeals in the High Court on either side depending on the outcome.

Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019, and has appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison for a series of court hearings in the extradition case. His multiple attempts at seeking bail have been repeatedly turned down, both at the Magistrates’ and High Court level, as he was deemed a flight risk.

He is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

He also faces two additional charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death , which were added on to the CBI case.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, has sought to establish a prima facie case against him and also to establish that there are no human rights issues blocking his extradition to India. CPS barrister Helen Malcolm has argued that the jeweller presided over a “ponzi-like scheme where new LoUs were used to repay old ones”.