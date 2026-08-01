‘Only one remains’: Nirmal Purja’s last Instagram post reveals his final mountaineering goal

The 43-year-old climbing prodigy lost his life after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday, at an elevation of nearly 7,000 metres.

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Nirmal Purja's final post Instagram has been going viral. Image Credit: @nimsdai/X

Nirmal Purja, the celebrated Nepali-British mountaineer known by his nickname Nims or Nimsdai, was killed in an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak on Thursday. The incident occurred at an elevation of about 7,000 metres.

Nirmal Purja’s final social media post before his death has resurfaced online, highlighting the reason behind his climb and the major feat he hoped to achieve.

The mountaineer’s final post before the fatal avalanche has gone viral, as it sheds light on the reason behind his climb and the extraordinary achievement he was chasing.

‘If I tick off Broad Peak…’: Purja

Purja shared in his final post that the decision to climb Broad Peak came unexpectedly. His original plan was to summit only G2, but a last-minute review of his 8,000-metre achievements changed everything. He realised that if he completed Broad Peak, only Cho Oyu would remain before he could create history by becoming the first climber to scale all 14 eight-thousanders twice without oxygen.

Broad Peak, the 12th-highest mountain in the world, is known for its extreme challenges and difficult terrain. Purja had previously made history in 2019 by climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in just six months and six days. His Broad Peak ascent brought him one step closer to becoming the first person to complete two ascents of all 14 eight-thousanders.

Purja said he never competed with others, but only with his own past self. Recalling the criticism he faced during Project Possible, when he completed all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen, he pointed people towards the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks, calling it an unfiltered account of his journey.

The mountaineer’s reference was to the November 2021 Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, which documented his team’s ambitious attempt to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres in record time.

“And now? Now I’m heading for the double without oxygen: triple in total. The noise hasn’t stopped. I just stopped listening,” he added. He then directly addresses his upcoming Broad Peak adventure. “Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one. The moment my foot leaves basecamp, it’s 100%. Always has been. Always will be,” he adds.

“My purpose has never been about me. It’s about what I represent. It’s about showing YOU that your own mountains—whatever they are—are climbable.”

Purja passes away in avalanche

Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit Baltistan, his expedition company said on Saturday. Purja, 43, was among 10 climbers swept away by the avalanche that struck Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram range near K2, at an altitude of around 7,000 metres on Thursday.

Three bodies, including a Nepalese mountaineer, have already been identified, and six other bodies have been located at the mountain, said a Nepal Mountaineering Association official. “It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” Elite Expedition said in a statement on social media.

“Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa,” it said.