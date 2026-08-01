Nirmal Purja’s last voice note before avalanche surfaces, mountaineers recall his heroic climbs, Nepali climber still missing

Four bodies have been recovered following an avalanche on Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, while renowned climber Nirmal Purja remains missing as rescue operations continue.

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Nirmal Purja’s last voice note before avalanche surfaces, mountaineers recall his heroic climbs, Nepali climber still missing | Image: X

Pakistan Avalanche: In the latest update, rescuers on Friday recovered four bodies after an avalanche on the world’s 12th-highest mountain, Broad Peak. However, the identities of the deceased climbers have yet to be confirmed, CNN reported, citing Irfan Arshad Khan, president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

As per reports, rescue operations are underway and rescuers – on the ground and in choppers – are searching the Karakoram mountain range for 10 missing climbers. The missing climbers include an American resident. The climbers were believed to be climbing Broad Peak when an avalanche struck on Thursday.

World-renowned Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja is also among the missing climbers. The CNN report said that along with Purja, the group included climbers from the US, Oman, Pakistan and Nepal, according to the Alpine Club. The US citizen has been identified as Mallory Geis.

Nirmal Purja’s Last Voice Note Before Avalanche

Renowned Nepali climber Nirmal Purja shared a voice note before the avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan. “Hey brother, greetings and namaste,” these were his last words before the disaster. Rescuers have recovered four bodies while Purja and five other climbers remain missing.

Purja, who was at Camp 2 halfway up the 8,047-metre mountain, which was his last known location, sent a voice note to NDTV’s Vishnu Som before the disaster.

Just 14 hours before the avalanche incident on Broad Peak, Nepali mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja sent a voice message to NDTV journalist Vishnu Som from Camp 2.#BroadPeak #Avalanche #NimsDai #Pakistan #MountainRescue #NirmalPurja pic.twitter.com/KrMlpfRKQA — Royal Adventure Club (@RoyalAdvClub) July 31, 2026

What Did Nirmal Purja Say In His Voice Note?

In the voice note, which is believed to be his last official communication, Purja said that he was at Camp 2 of Broad Peak, which is among 8,000-metre mountains.

“Right now, I am on Camp 2 of Broad Peak which is among 8,000-metre mountains,” Purja said in the voice note. I am now running for my 58th summit of 8,000-metre peaks, which is the highest in the world. I just opened the internet to check the weather forecast. But this message got downloaded as well.”

“I will be in touch after the summit… Hope you guys are well and it’s great to be connected. Thank you guys and greetings from Camp 2 on Broad Peak. Ciao Ciao,” He added in the voice note.

Mountaineers Recalled Nirmal Purja’s Legendary Climbs

Arjun Vajpayee, an Indian mountaineer, told NDTV that Purja broke a nearly eight-year record by climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, that too in just six months and six days. After some time, he again returned to summit all 14 peaks, but this time without supplemental oxygen. Purja set a new record by becoming the fastest person ever to climb the 14 peaks in under two years and five months.

Norwegian mountaineer Kristen Harilla praised Purja by stating that summiting all 14 peaks in just a few months is very hard.

Purja was born in Nepal. He served in the army for 16 years, spending six years in the elite Gorkha regiment and 10 years with the UK Special Forces (SBS).

Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram mountain range, is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and rises to an elevation of 8,047 metres. The avalanche struck the peak around midday on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)