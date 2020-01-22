New Delhi: Not a single case of the SARS-like Novel Coronavirus has been detected so far through the screening efforts on passengers travelling from China at all international airports in India, the Health Secretary stated on Wednesday.

An outbreak of coronavirus – a viral lung illness – has been spreading rampantly across China, prompting tightened borders and relief forces rapidly trying to trace any contacts.

Notably, the Health Ministry had written to the Civil Aviation ministry to allow a thermal screening of all passengers arriving in the country from China at airports situated in Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai as well as Kolkata.

More than 43 flights and over 9,156 passengers have been screened for the Novel Coronavirus at the seven international airports in India, Indian Embassy in China informed the Health Secretary.

While 9 people have died in the 440 cases of pneumonia with coronavirus reported in China, no contact with the illness has been detected at the airports. At the same time, the United States confirmed its first case of Coronavirus earlier today after a US man who lives near Swattle has approached the authorities after reading about the SARS-like virus in news reports.

Pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus was first reported in China’s Wuhan city in December last year.

The guidelines under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) are in continuation to the travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the threat of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province of China asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting the country.

The guidelines also expressly state that all airlines departing from China and landing in India have to notify about anyone reporting illness on flights. Hospitals near these airports have also been reviewed for isolation and critical care facilities, as per the Health Ministry’s statement.

The UN’s World Health Organisation (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting later on Wednesday to determine whether to declare a rare global public health emergency over the disease, which has also been detected in Thailand, Japan and South Korea and Taiwan.

The WHO has only called a global public health emergency a handful of times, including during the H1N1 — or swine flu — a pandemic of 2009 and the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016.

What is Coronavirus?

Never seen before, the coronavirus (CoV) is a large family of viruses that spreads through human contact and causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

According to the WHO, common symptoms include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and other breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.