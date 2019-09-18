New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday dismissed all hopes of holding bilateral talks with India on Kashmir issue and said that there’s no chance of a bilateral meeting until the “curfew” in Jammu and Kashmir is lifted.

The Pakistan PM who has been making continuous efforts to internationalize the Kashmir issue made the statement despite New Delhi’s reiteration that the curfew that was imposed in the former state following the abrogation of Article 370 that diluted J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

“There’s no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until the curfew is lifted,” he stated while speaking to a Pakistani media.

This comes after Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday maintained that Kashmir is an internal matter of India. He also asserted that PoK is and will always remain a part of India and that the government will soon have a “physical jurisdiction” on the same.

Khan, during his rally, last week accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of spreading hatred in Kashmir and claimed to travel the world as “Kashmir ka safir (ambassador)”.

“I want to warn India that extremism will rise as the people in Kashmir will stand up against oppression. When people are fed up, then they decide that it is better to die than being subjected to disgrace,” he had said at the rally in the capital city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Furthermore, PM Imran Khan had raised the issue in his previous UNGA address and said that he will raise it at every international forum, including his upcoming UN General Assembly.