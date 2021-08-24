Kabul: Days after capturing Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday issued a strong warning and said the US must withdraw its forces by August 31, refusing to extend the deadline. Addressing a press conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the US must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31, date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.Also Read - Afghanistan Evacuees to Undergo Mandatory 14-Day Institutional Quarantine At ITBP Camp in Delhi

Moreover, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group will accept no extensions to the deadline. He also said that life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem as many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

He also added that he is not aware of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place.

The Taliban also urged skilled Afghans to stop fleeing the country. The Islamist group said Americans were taking Afghan experts such as engineers and doctors out of Afghanistan.

“We ask the US to stop this process. This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries,” Mujahid added.

The Taliban’s top spokesman has issued a series of demands during a live broadcast as US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul.

In the press conference, the Taliban spokesman also offered assurances, promising that women would be allowed to return to the workforce once security was established in the country.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has said that he would stick to the August 31 deadline he set to pull out American forces, but he is facing pressure from European allies and Britain to go beyond the date.

It must be noted that around 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the country from Kabul’s airport since the Taliban swept into power nine days ago.