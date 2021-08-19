Kabul: Expounding on the Taliban’s decision on the government formation in Afghanistan which they took overtook four days ago without any opposition, Waheedullah Hashimi, a senior member of the group, said they were still deliberating on the structure of the government. However, he gave an outline of the Taliban’s plans on the same saying Afghanistan will get an Islamic government based on Sharia laws and there will be no democratic system.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Troops to Stay in Afghanistan to Evacuate Americans, Says Biden; IMF Blocks Funds From Taliban

“An Islamic government based on Sharia laws, there would be no democratic system at all because it doesn’t have any base in our country,” news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the report said Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council for now, while the Islamist militant movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge. The report also suggested that the Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks.

In another development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced to block Afghanistan’s access to the emergency reserve worth USD 460 million as the Taliban’s control over the country has drawn uncertainty for the country’s future, a media report said. The decision followed pressure from the Biden administration to ensure that the reserves did not reach the Taliban, New York Times reported.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.