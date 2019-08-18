Thimpu: The Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering today said that there was no discussion held on Doklam issue during the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lotay Tshering said that they didn’t have issues on Doklam this time that’s why there was no dialogue on it.

“Everything is normalised. We always believed that the 3 countries involved in Doklam will come to a logical conclusion,” said Tshering.

PM of Bhutan (Dr.) Lotay Tshering in Paro, Bhutan: We are happy to report that Narendra Modi visited us for 2 days. It was a successful visit. Successful as we all are very happy,we could give what he wanted,we could get what we wanted,mainly in terms of heart to heart connection pic.twitter.com/BYL4iJau6y — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

In 2017, India and China were locked in an over two-month-long military stand-off near the boundary in the Doklam plateau after Indian troops stalled a road-building by the Chinese Army in the area, citing the disputed status of the region.

The stand-off ended after both sides retreated from the point of the face-off.

Last year, China offered 269 sq km of area in the western sector to Bhutan in lieu of 100 sq km in Doklam which Bhutan refused to accept.

Tshering said that PM Modi’s visit was a successful one as everyone got what they wanted.

