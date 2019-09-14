New Delhi: Massive clashes erupted again on Saturday in Hong Kong despite the government’s decision to completely withdraw the long protested extradition bill last week.

According to reports, while a fight broke out between political rivals trading blows in a mall, another clash was reported on the streets in Fortress Hill district where a group of men wearing blue t-shirts with a caption ‘I love HK police’ were waving Chinese flags and attacking pro-democracy protestors.

Several videos were posted online where the group of men can be seen punching and kicking young protestors with flag poles. Fortress Hill is situated next to North Point, a pro-Beijing bastion and has seen major mob assaults over the summer.

Meanwhile, in Amoy Plaza, a shopping mall situated on the other end of Hong Kong was engulfed in violence after several pro-democracy supporters got into a brawl with Beijing defenders.

The police tried to control the clashes with shields and helmets while detaining some of the pro-democracy protestors outside the mall.

There were also reports of another clash between ideological rivals in a subway station in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has been battered by more than two months of anti-government protests, which began with a now-shelved extradition bill, but broadened to include the calls for democracy and police accountability.

With few concessions won, demonstrators are still rallying over their some other key demands that have not been met yet.