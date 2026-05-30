No end to Iran-US war? Iran not ready to leave Hormuz, Trump says now talks without…

Iran remains adamant about the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqei clarified that no agreement has been finalized with the US yet. In a telep

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No end to Iran-US war? Iran not ready to leave Hormuz, Trump says now talks without...

Iran remains adamant about the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqei clarified that no agreement has been finalized with the US yet. In a telephone interview with state TV channel IRIB, Baqei said that the exchange of messages between the two sides regarding the agreement with the US is ongoing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Refusal to discuss uranium reserves

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump has made public his terms for a potential deal with Iran. Baqei reiterated that Iran’s current focus in the talks is on ending the war. “At this stage, we are not discussing the details of Iran’s uranium enrichment or issues related to enriched uranium,” he said.

Speaking about the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Baqei said the future management of the Strait concerns only Iran and Oman. Earlier, in a social media post, US President Donald Trump outlined his demands, saying, “Iran must agree that they will never possess any nuclear weapons or bombs.”

ALSO READ: Trump no longer trusts Asim Munir? Iran-US talks takes a major turn with Qatar’s entry

Trump put forward conditions

Trump said, “The Strait of Hormuz should be opened immediately and there should be no fees on the movement of ships in both directions. All mines laid in the water will be removed.” He also said that the naval blockade imposed by the US will now be lifted. He said, “Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile will be located and destroyed in coordination with the US, Iran, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

Regarding Iran’s demand for financial compensation for the war, Trump said, “No money will be exchanged until further notice.” It is noteworthy that the fighting between Iran, the US, and Israel lasted for 40 days, after which a ceasefire was declared on April 8.

In the US, the White House shared a post by Trump in which he issued a warning to Iran. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the enriched uranium (nuclear dust!) would either be immediately handed over to the US for repatriation and destruction, or, better yet, destroyed there in collaboration and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

What was Iran’s reply to America?

The Iranian Consulate General in Hyderabad responded sharply to Trump in a post on X, saying, “If Iran wanted to give you uranium, it would have done so long before the war began. If you could have taken uranium from us through war, you would have done so by now. Now all you can do is relive your broken dreams. This is the price of trusting a deluded and war criminal friend.”