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No enmity towards Americans: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian writes open letter ahead of Donald Trumps big speech

‘No enmity towards Americans’: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian writes open letter ahead of Donald Trump’s big speech

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has written an open letter addressed to the American people. Read here.

'No enmity towards Americans': Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian writes open letter ahead of Donald Trump's big speech

The West Asia conflict has intensified following the launch of US and Israeli strikes on February 28. This move triggered a significant regional escalation, with Iran retaliating through drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting American military assets. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has written an open letter addressed to the American people, outlining Iran’s stance on the ongoing tensions with the United States.

What did Masoud Pezeshkian say about Iran’s stance towards Americans?

In the letter, Pezeshkian wrote that Iran has consistently sought to engage in dialogue but claimed that the U.S. has committed repeated acts of aggression toward Iran. The letter was released hours before Donald Trump was scheduled to speak to the nation and make a major announcement regarding the Iran conflict.

To the people of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/3uAL4FZgY7 — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 1, 2026

Addressing the US citizens directly, Pezeshkian indicated that the people of Iran feel no animosity toward other countries, specifically stating that they don’t view people from the U.S., Europe, and their neighbors as enemies.

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What message is Tehran trying to send ahead of Trump’s big speech?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote, “The Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries.” “Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the peoples they govern. This is a deeply rooted principle in Iranian culture and collective consciousness not a temporary political stance,” he stated.

What accusations did Iran make against US foreign policy?

“Relations between Iran and the United States were not originally hostile, and early interactions between the Iranian and American people were not marred with hostility or coup d’état—an illegal American 1953 tension. The turning point, however, was the intervention aimed at preventing the nationalization of Iran’s own resources. That coup disrupted Iran’s democratic process, reinstated dictatorship, and sowed deep distrust among Iranians toward U.S. policies. This distrust deepened further with America’s support for the Shah’s regime, its backing of Saddam Hussein during the imposed war of 1980s, the imposition of the longest and most comprehensive sanctions in modern history, and ultimately, unprovoked military aggression—twice, in the midst of negotiations—against Iran,” reads the open letter.

Will this open letter impact Donald Trump’s upcoming announcement?

Masoud Pezeshkian further wrote that the world today stands at a crossroads, where the choice between conflict and dialogue is a real decision with far-reaching consequences. He warned that the outcome of this choice will shape the future of generations to come.

“Today, the world stands at crossroads. Continuing along the path of confrontation is more costly and futile than ever before. The choice between confrontation and engagement is both real and consequential; its outcome will shape the future for generations to come. Throughout its millennia of proud history, Iran has outlasted many aggressors. All that remains of them are tarnished names in history, while Iran endures—resilient, dignified, and proud,” reads the letter.

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