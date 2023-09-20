‘No Evidence of Any Assembly’, Lab Test Conducted on Mexico’s Alien Bodies

Doctors in Mexico City have conducted extensive laboratory studies on the two mummified corpses of supposed “non-human” aliens that were displayed in the Mexico Congress by a UFO Expert last week.

Mexico City: Doctors in Mexico City have conducted extensive laboratory studies on the two mummified corpses of supposed “non-human” aliens that were displayed in the Mexico Congress by a UFO Expert last week. The two bodies — with only three fingers on each hand and elongated ET-style heads — were displayed in windowed boxes for a public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) on Tuesday(September 12). As per a BBC report, the tests were carried out by Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, a forensic doctor with the navy at the Noor Clinic on Monday. The corpses were presented to Congress in Mexico last week by self-proclaimed UFO expert Jaime Maussan. He claimed they had been discovered in Peu in 2017 and were 1,800 years old. The presentation went viral on various social media platforms, with several calling the bodies mummified ‘aliens.’

The mummified corpses have been tested by Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, reportedly a military doctor and forensic expert. Dr. Benitez concluded that the specimens each belong to a single skeleton and have not been manipulated. He further said that the laboratory tests have shown that ”there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls”.

A NASA panel, formed to study ‘unidentified anomalous phenomena’ more widely referred to as UFOs, said on Thursday that it has found no evidence that any of the reported objects were extra-terrestrial in origin, The Washington Post reported.

It is increasingly clear that the majority of UAP observations can be attributed to known phenomena or occurrences,” NASA’s 16-member expert panel wrote in its report. However, the panel also concluded that the ability to study UAPs is hampered by “poor data collection and a lack of uniform standards”, which must be remedied if research is to proceed on a credible basis.

“The top takeaway of the study is that there’s a lot more to learn,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in public remarks at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. While there was no evidence that the objects were not of this Earth, Nelson said that he is keeping an open mind and following science toward a potential conclusion and that he personally believes that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the vastness of the universe, The Washington Post reported. While the panel’s report was short on findings, it represents NASA’s first steps into serious UAP research.

