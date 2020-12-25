Johannesburg: Days after the United Kingdom claimed that South African strain of Coronavirus was more infectious and transmissible, the African country’s health minister rejected it saying there was no evidence to prove the same as of now. Also Read - These Food Items Can Bring Back Lost Sense of Smell And Taste Due to COVID-19

"At present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 (variant) is more transmissible than the United Kingdom variant — as suggested by the British Health Secretary," foreign agency AFP quoted Zwelini Mkhize as saying in a statement. For the uninitiated, the South African government has named the new variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus as 501.

"There is also no evidence that (it) causes more severe disease or increased mortality than the UK variant or any variant that has been sequenced around the world".

Prior to this, while announcing travel restrictions from South Africa, Britain health secretary Matt Hancock had said, “This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK.”

Speaking on British minister’s words, Mkhize added that it has created a perception that the new South African variant was responsible for the second wave in the UK, which he deemed to be “incorrect”.

South Africa had earlier reported to having detected a new strain of Coronavirus in the country. The country has attributed the recent surge in its coronavirus caseload to the new variant of Coronavirus. South African scientists are currently studying if the vaccines against COVID-19 will also offer protection against the new strain.