New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump gave his third State of the Union speech, US Senate gave a clean chit to the President, acquitting him of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Two-thirds of the senators present not having pronounced him guilty, the Senate adjudges that respondent Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is not guilty as charged,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the trial.

Abuse of power: The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of the charges of the abuse of power. Trump was believed to have requested Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 3 election. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined the Democrats in voting to convict. No Democrat voted to acquit.

Obstruction of Congress: The Senate voted 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress by blocking witnesses and documents sought by the House.

Donald Trump became the third US President to have faced impeachment trial and subsequently survived. Had he been impeached, Vice President Mike Pence would have become the President.

“Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty. The Senate voted to reject the baseless articles of impeachment, and only the President’s political opponents – all Democrats, and one failed Republican presidential candidate – voted for the manufactured impeachment articles,” read the statement from the press secretary of the US.