Home

News

No Iran-US talks planned: Tehran rejects direct dialogue with US in Islamabad; opts for Pakistan as intermediary

‘No Iran-US talks planned’: Tehran rejects direct dialogue with US in Islamabad; opts for Pakistan as intermediary

No Iran-US talks planned in Islamabad during Araghchi visit, Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed this latest development on X amid hopes for renewed peace talks.

No Iran-US talks planned in Islamabad during Araghchi visit: Iran's Foreign Ministry(Photo Credit: X)

Amid the ongoing Iran-US tensions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday (local time) clarified that there are no talks scheduled with the United States in Islamabad during the ongoing visit of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Esmail Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, confirmed that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad to meet with Pakistani officials as part of an ongoing effort to achieve peace in the region. He also confirmed that there will be no direct meetings between the U.S. and the Iranians during this trip.

Has Iran ruled out direct talks with the US in Islamabad?

Taking to the social media platform X, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated, “We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.”

We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region. No meeting… pic.twitter.com/1vP51xIoep — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 24, 2026

Read Also: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arriving in Pakistan; Is second round of talks with US on the cards?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who is leading Iran’s delegation during the Islamabad visit?

“No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan,” the post further read. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late on Friday, as reported by the Pakistani media. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed his arrival by posting images of the Iranian delegation meeting with senior officials, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei is also part of the visiting delegation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s arrival raised prospects of renewed peace talks between Tehran and the United States, ARY News reported. Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir during his trip.

“Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi , to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability,” reads Pakistan’s leader Ishaq Dar’s tweet.

Also Read: US missile stock nearly finished during war with Iran; Most of them were main strike missiles

How is the United States responding to Pakistan’s mediation efforts?

According to ARY News, following his stop at Islamabad, the Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour. The visit comes after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in talks linked to Tehran, signalling a fresh push for dialogue.

Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 24, 2026

Earlier, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in discussions linked to Iran, as Washington signalled potential diplomatic engagement with Tehran

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.