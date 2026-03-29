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No Kings protests erupt across US, organisers expecting record turnout against Donald Trump

‘No Kings’ protests erupt across US, organisers expecting record turnout against Donald Trump

Thousands of people protested against President Donald Trump across the United States under the banner of the ‘No Kings’ protest movement.

‘No Kings’ protests erupt across US, organisers expecting record turnout against Donald Trump

‘No Kings’ Protests: Thousands of people joined ‘No Kings’ rallies across the United States and Europe and protested against President Donald Trump’s actions and the ongoing war in Iran on Saturday (local time). Minnesota is in focus as organisers are expecting a gathering of millions of people and mass demonstrations against the US President. A sea of people gathered on the Minnesota Capitol lawn and in St. Paul streets, with several seen holding upside-down US flags — a sign of distress. No Kings’ protest marks the third nationwide demonstration and was led by a group that has emerged as a symbol of opposition to the President Trump and his decisions. Organisers have planned over 3,300 events in all ⁠50 states.

Bruce Springsteen Headlined Protest

The event was headlined by Bruce Springsteen, who wrote the song ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents. He also dedicated the song to several Minnesotans who staged protests against immigration enforcement.

The main protest was held in Minneapolis–St. Paul, Minnesota, where the immigration crackdown took place, in which Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot dead by federal agents.

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High-Profile Leaders And Artists Line Up For Twin Cities Rally

As per a report by The Time, several high-profile leaders such as US Sen. Bernie Sanders, Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, US Rep Ilhan Omar and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are going to address the protesters in the Twin Cities. Bruce Springsteen is also expected to perform alongside Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers and Jane Fonda.

“From illegal wars to masked agents in our streets to driving up costs and trying to control our elections before they happen, this administration’s actions are not just angering deep blue urban centers, but they are crossing a red line for everyday families in the suburbs, too,” organisers said on Friday on the No Kings website.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz the immigration crackdown while addressing the protesters in St. Paul. He stated that people of his state “will never forget what they did here.”

“When the wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained, aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota, it was you Minnesota who stood up for your neighbours, who stood up for decency, who stood up for kindness,” he said.

“And at this moment, that we are still in, when democracy itself seems to be at risk, it was Minnesota who said; ‘not on our watch.’”

The organisers have planned over 3,200 marches across all states as protesters raised voices against President Trump’s handling of the war with Iran. They also voiced outrage against the rising cost of fuel and Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

“Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people—not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” said organisers.

Several US states deployed the National Guard to control the massive crowd but organisers have maintained that the demonstrations are peaceful.

Minnesota Killings Fuel Nationwide Protests and Political Divide

After taking the oath and returning to White House in January, Donald Trump has expanded presidential powers, using executive orders. These orders cut parts of the federal government. He also deployed National Guard troops to several cities despite continued objections from state governors.

Earlier this year, federal immigration officials shot dead two US citizens in Minneapolis. The killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good sparked massive outrage and protests across the US.

Earlier, allies of the US President denounced the No Kings protests and termed them “hate America rallies.” They accused protesters of being connected to the Antifa movement.

The president says his actions are necessary to rebuild a country in crisis and dismisses the accusations that he is behaving like a dictator as hysterical. “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he said in an interview with Fox News in October.

The president’s critics warn that some of the moves by his administration are unconstitutional and a threat to American democracy.

Protesters were seen holding signs against the war in Iran and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in neighbourhoods.

Trump Defended Actions And Termed Them Necessary

He US President urged top law enforcement officials to prosecute his political opponents.

He said his actions are necessary to rebuild a country which is dealing with crisis. He further rejected accusations that he is behaving like a dictator as hysterical.

“They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” Trump told Fox News in October.

However, critics said that some moves by the Trump administration are a threat to US democracy. They also termed the moves as unconstitutional.

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