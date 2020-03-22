New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ruled out imposing a complete lockdown in the country over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, remarking that doing so would lead to a ‘chaos’. Please Order a Lockdown, Twitter Urges Pakistan PM; Imran Khan Hopeful of Hot Weather
The development came a day after netizens across the country urged him to impose a complete lockdown in Pakistan. However, according to local media, the cricketer-turned-politician, is instead hopeful that 'with the type of heat Pakistan experiences, the virus would lose its effectiveness.'
In an address to the nation today, Khan said, “Let me first tell you what a complete lockdown means. It means imposing a curfew and locking people on their homes. A complete lockdown will lead to massive unrest.”
Stressing that imposing a lockdown will shatter the lives of those 25% citizens who are living below poverty line, he further said that the situation in Pakistan is not ‘as bad as in Italy or France.’ Khan further remarked that if the situation was as bad as in Italy, ‘I would have already ordered a lockdown.’
The Pakistan Prime Minister added, “I urge everyone to follow the policy of self-isolation and stay at home. The government is keeping a close eye on the situation and would take action accordingly.”
Pakistan has thus far recorded more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including four deaths. While Sindh has registered the maximum number of cases, Punjab is next, followed by Balochistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad respectively.