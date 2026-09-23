‘No locus standi on matters strictly internal to India’: India lashes out at OIC over Kashmir remarks

India rejects OIC references to Jammu and Kashmir, stating the grouping has no locus standi on internal matters.

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New Delhi: In a significant global development, India on Wednesday delivered a stern diplomatic rebuttal to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group following its recent commentary on Jammu and Kashmir. Reaffirming its uncompromising sovereign position, New Delhi asserted that the multilateral bloc should focus on advising Islamabad rather than letting its platform be weaponized for cross-border propaganda. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that matters concerning Union Territories remain strictly domestic, warning that validating partisan agendas compromises the international credibility of the grouping.

‘OIC has no locus standi’: MEA

“The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India,” the MEA said, reiterating that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are “integral and inalienable” parts of India.

The MEA said repeated endorsement of what it called “politically motivated propaganda” raised questions about the credibility of the OIC.

“Repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC,” it said.

Pak must act against cross-border terrorism before world believes it would do what it says: MEA

In a related development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Pakistan must take “credible action” against cross-border terrorism before the world believes Islamabad would do what it says. During his bi-weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed the comments by Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who said the armed forces were determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

“Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment. And it must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes it would do what it says,” he said.

India after the Pahalgam attack last year, has maintained that Islamabad should credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism. Field Marshal Munir earlier in the day, said Pakistan armed forces are determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

The field marshal visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he interacted with senior officers and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

(With inputs from agencies)