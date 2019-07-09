Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit out at India, saying that it has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. He asserted that it was “no longer acceptable.”

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, “India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!”

The comment by Trump comes a week before the scheduled visit of senior officials of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to New Delhi to resume bilateral trade talks.

India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Last month, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi held bilateral talks in Japan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

In June, before the G20 Summit, Donald Trump had demanded that India withdraw its “high” tariffs. In a strong-worded message that ended with an exclamation mark, Trump had written, “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

The Indian government had slapped additional customs duties on 29 US products, including almond, walnut and pulses, in June this year.