Rajanth Singh highlighted that the Global Times columnist wrote that Beijing now accepts that India cannot be ignored at the global level.

‘No Longer Tolerating Red Eyes, Bharat Now Strategic Power’: Rajnath In London

London: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Wednesday (local time) reacted to a recently published article in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times, praising India’s growth story and its rising global stature. He stated that Beijing’s perspective towards New Delhi has changed drastically as Bharat has emerged as a ‘strategic power’. “A columnist for the Global Times, which, in a way, is a mouthpiece for China, published an article with the headline ‘What I see about Bharat narrative in India’. This article is a ringing affirmation of the changing Chinese perspective on India. It seems the Chinese government has come to accept that our economic and foreign policies, as well as our changing strategic interests, have helped Bharat emerge as a key global economic player and a strategic power. We don’t see anyone as our enemy but the world is aware that the relationship between India and China is currently under strain. However, we wish to cultivate good ties with all our neighbours and countries across the globe,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The Defence Minister, addressing the community reception at the India House in London, further highlighted that columnist wrote that Beijing now accepts that India cannot be ignored at the global level.

“The writer also noted that the Chinese government now accepts that whether you like Bharat or not, our image and rising global standing can longer be ignored. Previously, when trade imbalances were discussed, India would count on Beijing to minimise trade imbalances between the two countries. However, that trend is no longer in vogue,” the Defence Minister added.

Rajnath On India’s Rising Global Standing And Standoff With Chinese Troops At Galwan

Talking about the country’s rising global standing and the valour showed by the Indian army during the standoff with Chinese troops at Galwan he said, “I believe that the courage shown by our jawans during the standoff with Chinese troops at Galwan (Valley in Arunachal Pradesh) helped alter Beijing’s perspective on Bharat. We are no more a weak country in the eyes of the world. We are a rising global power. Ab aisa nhi hai ki Bharat ko ankh dikha ke jo chahe so nikal jaye (No longer can anyone show us a red eye and get away with it).

Global Times Article on India

Recently, the Global Times published an article in which it applauded India’s economic policies and diplomatic achievements in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The column was titled ‘Bharat Narrative’.

According to the article, New Delhi’s strategic thinking in “foreign policy has evolved, moving towards a great power strategy.”

Notably, the opinion piece in the Global Times was written by the director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University (Shanghai) Zhang Jiadong. The article underlined New Delhi’s ‘remarkable achievements’ across diverse fields and sectors over the past four years. It further underlined that India’s robust economic growth, improvements in urban governance, and a shift in attitude towards international relations, notably with China.

“For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian representatives earlier used to primarily focus on China’s measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now they are placing more emphasis on India’s export potential,” Jiadong wrote.

The writer also praised New Delhi’s proactive approach to fostering a ‘Bharat narrative’ and highlighted that India’s strategic confidence.

“In the political and cultural spheres, India has moved from emphasising its democratic consensus with the West to highlighting the ‘Indian feature’ of democratic politics. Currently, there is even more emphasis on the Indian origins of democratic politics,” he added.

It is noteworthy that the article in the Global Times praising India’s growth and its strategies is a rare incident. The article’s acknowledgement of India’s advancements and PM Modi’s strategic vision showcased the growing recognition of New Delhi’s burgeoning global influence and the implications of its assertive posture on the international landscape.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Singh called on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.

Singh arrived in the UK on Monday night. The ongoing visit is the first by a sitting Indian Defence minister to Great Britain in 23 years.

Singh is being accompanied by a high-level Ministry of Defence delegation, comprising senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Service Headquarters, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Defence Production.

(With ANI inputs)

