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No more attacks will be made by Israel..: Trump issues stark warning to Iran, vows massive retaliation if Qatar targeted again

‘No more attacks will be made by Israel..’: Trump issues stark warning to Iran, vows massive retaliation if Qatar targeted again

Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that Washington had no knowledge of the attack, claiming Israel for "acted out of anger" striking at Iran's South Pars Gas Field

'No more attacks will be made by Israel..': Trump issues stark warning to Iran, vows massive retaliation if Qatar targeted again

After the world’s largest liquefaction facility, located in Qatar, was subjected to missile strikes by Iran, US President Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social to make a bold statement. Earlier, on Wednesday (local time) Trump stated that Washington had no knowledge of the attack, claiming Israel for “acted out of anger” striking at Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, which resulted in retaliation from Tehran.

What exactly happened at the South Pars gas field that triggered tensions?

Taking to Truth Social, US President Trump wrote, “Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen. Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility.”

READ MORE: ‘Will be sending Warships…’: Trump urges China, France, Japan to send warships to Strait of Hormuz amid Iran blockade, warns of US Strikes

What did Trump mean by ‘no more attacks’ by Israel?

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the post further read.

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How serious is the US threat of massive retaliation against Iran?

According to the Qatar Ministry of Defence, the Ras Laffan area where Qatar’s sprawling industrial facilities, which includes the world’s most extensive liquefaction facility, were attacked by Iranian ballistic missiles, suffered considerable damage. This is the second time in less than 12 hours that this facility has been attacked.

READ MORE: From Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Shirazi, to Ali Larijani: Key Iranian figures Israel claims to have eliminated

According to Qatar Energy several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan.”In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties.,” its stated, news agency ANI reported.

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