No more Rs 10 notes in Pakistan? Central Bank moves to replace banknotes with coins – Here’s what is changing

Pakistan is about to make a major change to its currency. The 10 rupee note is being phased out and replaced with a 10 rupee coin.

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No more Rs 10 notes in Pakistan? Central Bank moves to replace banknotes with coins - Here’s what is changing (X)

Demonetisation is imminent in Pakistan. If reports are to believed, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is considering replacing some currency notes and demonetizing others. The 10 rupee note is about to disappear, as the central bank is replacing it with a 10 rupee coin. Furthermore, the 5000 rupee note will also appear altered.

If you’re thinking that old notes will suddenly become worthless, that’s not the case. According to Pakistani news outlet The Dawn, the issue isn’t about replacing the entire currency, but rather about changing the design, security, and use of the notes for demonetisation. But why is Pakistan suddenly having to do this?

Why will the design of the Rs 5000 note change?

The 5,000 rupee note is the most discussed issue in Pakistan. SBP Deputy Governor Dr. Inayat Hussain told the Senate Finance Committee that the current 5,000 rupee note was issued in 2005. Technology has advanced significantly since then. This technology has now become a tool for counterfeiters.

This means that the same technology that makes genuine notes more secure can also be used by counterfeiters to mimic the security features of the old ones. This is why the SBP has initiated the process of developing a new design for the 5,000 rupee note. A formal tender was issued for this purpose. Four companies participated, and a consulting firm has been awarded the contract.

What is going to happen now?

A consulting firm is making the necessary changes to the note’s design. After this, the new design will need to be approved by the government. This means that the new 5,000 rupee note will not be merely aesthetically pleasing, but will primarily be designed to combat the problem of counterfeit notes.

The most important thing to understand here is that the introduction of a new design does not mean that the old 5,000 rupee note will become a piece of paper the day the new note is introduced. The Central Bank will gradually introduce the new series of notes into the market. Similarly, the old notes will be phased out. According to the SBP, it may take up to a year for the new notes to reach the market. Therefore, if a Pakistani has an old 5,000 rupee note today, it is not an immediate crisis for them.

Now why Rs 10 note?

The 5,000 rupee note is in the news for its security concerns, but the 10 rupee note is in the news for a completely different reason. The State Bank of India (SBP) is going to remove the 10 rupee banknote, citing the cost of printing it. According to the SBP, printing a 5,000 rupee note costs approximately 14 rupees. Now imagine, if a lower denomination note has to be printed repeatedly, its cost could be much higher than its actual value. The 10 rupee note faces the same problem.

Small denomination notes change hands very quickly in everyday transactions. These notes tear, become dirty, and deteriorate quickly. This means that the central bank has to replace them frequently. This is where coins come into play.

There is a discussion in Pakistan about replacing the 10 rupee note with a 10 rupee coin. While the initial cost of producing a coin is higher, its lifespan is significantly longer than that of a note. A note can deteriorate over time, while a coin can last for many years. Therefore, converting lower denominations into coins for everyday small payments may be more cost-effective for the central bank in the long run.