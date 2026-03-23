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No negotiations have taken place with US, says Iran amid Trumps claims of talks with Tehran and 5-day ceasefire

‘No negotiations have taken place with US’, says Iran amid Trump’s claims of talks with Tehran and 5-day ceasefire

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, denied that any form of dialogue is taking place with the United States.

The Speaker of Parliament dismissed the reports as "fake news."

New Delhi: Iran remains unconvinced by US President Trump’s claim that hostilities have been halted for five days. Sharp reactions are emerging from Iranian leaders, signalling that Iran’s current leadership is in no way engaged in dialogue with the United States. Ismail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, categorically denied that any such diplomatic discussions have taken place with the US. Iran’s stance regarding the cessation of hostilities and the Strait of Hormuz remains entirely unchanged.

Fake News

The Speaker of Parliament dismissed the reports as “fake news.” Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian became visibly emotional while praising the soldiers defending the nation.

Masoud Pezeshkian says…

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, “I kiss the hands and arms of the armed forces and the brave defenders of the motherland. The country’s bright future—and a safe, peaceful tomorrow for the children of this land—depends upon the people’s resistance, their patience, and their sacred unity with the defenders of Iran.”

Trump Spreading Fake News: Speaker Iranian Parliament

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, denied that any form of dialogue is taking place with the United States. He characterized the reports of negotiations as “fake news.” The Speaker asserted, “All officials stand firmly behind Iran’s Supreme Leader. This ‘fake news’ is being utilized to manipulate financial and oil markets, as well as to extricate the U.S. and Israel from the quagmire in which they currently find themselves. The Iranian people are demanding that the aggressors be held fully accountable and punished.”

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What Did the Iranian Embassy in India Say?

“Our people are demanding that the aggressors receive full and severe punishment, so that a stern message is sent to anyone who might contemplate such actions in the future. Until this objective is achieved, all officials stand firmly alongside their Leader and the Nation. No negotiations have taken place with the United States.” Such claims are fake news, aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets and diverting attention from the quagmire in which the United States and Israel are entangled.

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