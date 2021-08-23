Kabul: Taliban have made it clear that they will not announce a government in Afghanistan “until last US soldier leaves Afghanistan”. The statement comes after US President Joe Biden’s address to the nation Sunday evening where he hinted that he may extend the August 31 deadline set for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, India evacuated around 145 people from Afghanistan including Indian and Afghan nationals amid the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport by several nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country. At the same time, hundreds of Taliban fighters have been heading for Panjshir Valley with arms and weapons, one of the toughest provinces for the terror group to seize in Afghanistan.Also Read - 2 Passengers From Afghanistan Flight to Delhi Test Covid Positive
Panjshir Valley, one of the last remaining resistance in Afghanistan, has a long history of undeterred resistance movements. Panjshir never fell to the Taliban during the Civil War of the 1990s, nor was it ever conquered by the Soviets. Also Read - Iran Calls For Formation Of Comprehensive Govt In Afghanistan
Here are the top developments of the day:
- Two passengers out of the 146 evacuated from Afghanistan on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Delhi via Qatar’s capital Doha. “They have been sent to LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan) Hospital,” Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate told news agency ANI.
- The evacuation flights today included – IndiGo 6E 1702 carrying 11 passengers, Vistara UK284 carrying 104 passengers, 30 by a Qatar Airways flight, while one person returned by an Air India flight. The passengers underwent immigration clearance and RT-PCR tests.
- Meanwhile, the Indian government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday (August 26) to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.
- Addressing a gathering of clerics in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid urged them to “clear the baseless propaganda”, adding they are responsible for keeping their constituents calm. “Imams, keep your people calm, we should indoctrinate people to support the Islamic government and Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan,” he said.
- Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the Taliban and the Afghan leaders to work for an inclusive political settlement to ensure sustainable peace and security in the war-torn country and the region. He also stressed the “importance of the international community’s active and sustained engagement with the Afghan people”, the Foreign Office stated.
- Earlier today, US Vice President Kamala Harris vows the US’ “enduring engagement” in Asia, offering reassurances of Washington’s commitment to the region following the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “The reason I am here is that the US is a global leader, and we take that role seriously,” she said.
- Taliban forces said they have recaptured three districts – Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in Baghlan province of northern Afghanistan – that fell to local militia groups last week.
- Meanwhile, a deadly gunfight broke out at Kabul airport in the wee hours of Monday after western security forces exchanged fire with an unidentified gunman as the US sought to speed up chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
- Multiple Taliban sources today said that they will not extend an August 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan. The terror group also warned the US of “consequences” if the Afghan pullout, i.e., the US troops withdrawal agreement, is extended.
- Since last evening, hundreds of Taliban fighters have headed towards Panjshir province “after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully”. A tweet with a 14-second video clip went viral this morning showing number of captured trucks with the white Taliban flags moving along a highway.