Kabul: Taliban have made it clear that they will not announce a government in Afghanistan "until last US soldier leaves Afghanistan". The statement comes after US President Joe Biden's address to the nation Sunday evening where he hinted that he may extend the August 31 deadline set for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, India evacuated around 145 people from Afghanistan including Indian and Afghan nationals amid the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport by several nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country. At the same time, hundreds of Taliban fighters have been heading for Panjshir Valley with arms and weapons, one of the toughest provinces for the terror group to seize in Afghanistan.

Panjshir Valley, one of the last remaining resistance in Afghanistan, has a long history of undeterred resistance movements. Panjshir never fell to the Taliban during the Civil War of the 1990s, nor was it ever conquered by the Soviets. Also Read - Iran Calls For Formation Of Comprehensive Govt In Afghanistan

Here are the top developments of the day: