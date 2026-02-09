Home

News

No one has right to dictate: Iran REJECTS Donald Trumps pressure, refuses to halt uranium enrichment

‘No one has right to dictate’: Iran REJECTS Donald Trump’s pressure, refuses to halt uranium enrichment

Iran has brushed aside pressure from Donald Trump to halt its uranium enrichment program, despite facing military threats and new sanctions.

‘No one has right to dictate’: Iran REJECTS Donald Trump’s pressure, refuses to halt uranium enrichment

Tehran: In a major development in United States and Iran talks, Tehran has strictly rejected the pressure from Donald Trump’s administration to abandon its uranium enrichment program even after military threats and fresh sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while speaking during a public forum in Tehran on Sunday, cleared his country’s stand, stating that Tehran would not be threatened into changing its nuclear policy. He also expressed serious doubts about the United States’ intentions in the ongoing negotiations.

It is to be noted that the Iranian Foreign Minister’s remarks came when Tehran and Washington resuming talks in Oman. This is happening after the military actions by the US and Israel on Iran. The Middle East country is now hoping for relief from strict sanctions that is hampering its economy, while the Trump administration wants to stop its nuclear programme.

Iran Rejects US’s Pressure On Uranium Enrichment: What Did Abbas Araghchi Say?

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the uranium enrichment program of Iran is still a non-negotiable issue for Tehran.

“Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if a war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behaviour,” he said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Reacting to American military deployments, he termed the development as ineffective pressure tactics.

“Their military deployment in the region does not scare us,” Araghchi told the forum.

Little Trust On US

Araghchi clarified that Iran has little trust in Washington and asked whether the Trump administration is genuinely committed to diplomacy. He clarified that the Middle East country would not agree to any deal that undermined its independence.

Peace Talks Amid Threats

Araghchi expressed that is country is open to confidence-building steps in return for sanctions relief by the US, stressing that any progress must be based on mutual respect.

It is worth mentioning that the Western countries, including the US and Israel have long accused the Middle East countries of trying to develop nuclear weapons. However, Tehran has repeatedly denied the claims, stating that the nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

“They fear our atomic bomb, while we are not looking for one,” Araghchi said. “Our atomic bomb is the power to say ‘no’ to the great powers.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.