New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his televised address to his nation, said that he will highlight the Kashmir issue on the world stage when he will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 27. “We have succeeded in internationalising the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on the Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up,” claimed Khan.

Furthermore, Khan said that the Pakistani military is vigilant to thwart any ‘misadventure by India’. “India is trying to make us bankrupt. India has a tendency of always blaming Pakistan. The time has come for a final solution of Kashmir problem which has been festering for the last several decades,” stated that Pak PM

He added, “If conflict moves towards war then remember both nations have nuclear weapons and no one is a winner in nuclear war and it has global ramifications. Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility, whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to every extent.”

Khan also urged Pak nationals to step out of their houses once a week — every Friday and express ‘solidarity with Kashmiris’. He claimed that people living in the Valley were ‘looking at them (Pakistan)’ for help.

Notably, Khan’s address to the nation comes soon after PM Modi and US President Donald Trump’s meeting on the sidelines of G7 Summit, wherein the Indian Prime Minister stated that Kashmir is a ‘bilateral’ matter between India and Pakistan.

“India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together. All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them,” PM Modi had said joint press conference with Trump.