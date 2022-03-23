Islamabad: With the shadow of a no-confidence motion looming large over his government, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a bizarre move, warned his party members of social disgrace risks if they vote against him. Speaking at a public rally in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, Khan told party members that “no one will marry your children” if they voted to oust him.Also Read - Pakistan: Imran Khan Govt Seeks Lifetime Disqualification For Defectors From PTI

Backed by a coalition of politicians who blame Imran Khan for economic incompetence and bad governance, the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is reportedly expected to be tabled on Friday, March 25. In the past few months, prices of essential commodities including fuel and food have skyrocketed in Pakistan, with inflation reaching 13% in January 2022.

The Opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove PM Imran Khan. The Opposition claims it has the support of more than 25 lawmakers of Khan's PTI and its allies. The Opposition and political analysts also claim that Khan has some serious differences with Pakistan's military, whose support is critical for any party to secure power in the country.

What Did Imran Khan Say?

“Your children and families would lose respect and honour in society. No one will marry your children. People will neither trust you nor respect you. Masses are aware of the situation and what is happening in the country,” Khan blurted in the public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a report in ‘The Guardian’.

“This is the age of social media. It’s difficult to hide anything from them… I would forgive you like a father, or face disrespect in the society,” he added asking the lawmakers to change their minds.

Several Coalition MPs threaten to withdraw support from Imran Khan’s Govt

Several lawmakers have withdrawn their support from Khan’s government, stoking uncertainty over whether the former cricketer can hold on to power, following warnings from his coalition partners that they could join the Opposition. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan with over a dozen seats less than the minimum of 172 needed for a majority.

The Opposition jointly commands 163 seats in the lower house but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via the no-confidence vote. Khan has appealed to the dissidents to return to the party, promising forgiveness.