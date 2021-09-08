Kabul: The Taliban unveiled its new cabinet on Tuesday, nearly 3 weeks after returning to power in Afghanistan. Shortly after, a video was shared on social media where the Taliban’s Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir, is heard saying higher education is not relevant today, drawing criticism from netizens. “No PhD degree, master’s degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all,” Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir says, as heard in the video.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 8, 2021 | NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian Counterpart Nikolai Patrushev Amid Taliban Government Formation in Afghanistan

Bashing the Taliban Education Minister, one Twitter user said, “Such shameful thoughts about education, having them in power is catastrophic especially for the youth & children!”

Another remarked sarcastically, “Taliban has an education minister? Lol!.”

The Taliban yesterday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

Mullah Hasan, the chief of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body ‘Rehbari Shura’, will be the Acting Prime Minister while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy in the “new Islamic government”, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference in Kabul.

Meanwhile, Taliban’s religious leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, has issued a statement saying the new cabinet will uphold Islamic rules and Sharia laws.

“As a caretaker and committed cabinet has been announced by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to control and run the affairs of the country which will start functioning at the earliest, I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country, protecting the country’s highest interests, securing Afghanistan’s borders, and to ensuring lasting peace, prosperity and development,” Akhundzada said.

The statement also said the new government remains committed to protecting human rights.