‘No Sex On The Beach, Please’: Netherlands Town Tells Visitors

A town in Netherlands launches campaign to discourage "sexual activities in the dunes, nature reserve, and beach".

Representative Image. According to the municipality, there is "increased monitoring" to stop "sexual meeting place activities in the dune and this has led to the current advisory. (Image: travelandleisure)

New Delhi: A town named Veere in the southern Netherlands has reportedly launched a campaign to discourage visitors from having sex at beaches and in the dunes. The town’s administration said there is “increased monitoring” to stop “sexual meeting place activities in the dunes, nature reserve, and beach,” and public sex is also outlawed in the dunes, according to a report in The Guardian.

According to a statement from the town’s mayor, Frederiek Schouwenaar, “The dunes are immensely important to the local population and must be safeguarded from unpleasant activity that harms the environment and may annoy other tourists.”

Moreover, the mayor also claims that this will be a crucial step in maintaining public safety and order. The government will no longer issue warnings; instead, swift “verbal” enforcement and eight new information boards have been established to alert the public.

What Are The Authorities Saying?

In a statement, the NFN Open en Bloot (Open and Bare) naked recreation association said, “Outdoor sexual activity is not a kind of naked recreation, and sunbathers find it to be just as annoying as everyone else. To view real, naked bodies that are not photoshopped gives a true sense of freedom and naked recreation is highly healthy. However, we avoid having sex outside.”

However, there were several other voices who condemned the move too. “It has become a bit of a trend in the Netherlands and other countries that, because of a conservative movement, people who are less happy about sexuality and nudity have a louder voice. That’s what we are seeing with this outdoor sex in the dunes. Who does it bother? Someone who does it in order to be seen is breaking the Dutch law by confronting people with sexuality against their wishes,” Yuri Ohlrichs, a sexologist at Rutgers and the Netherlands Centre on Sexuality, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

