‘No ship can pass Hormuz without our permission’: Here’s what Iranian army said on US claims

Iran’s military asserts full control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning no vessel can safely transit without Tehran’s explicit permission.

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Strait of Hormuz- Representational image

Strait of Hormuz BIG update: In a significant global development, Iran’s primary military command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, forcefully asserted on Thursday that no commercial vessel or oil tanker can safely navigate the strategic Strait of Hormuz without prior authorization and direct supervision from Tehran. Dismissing Washington’s recent assertions of unhindered maritime transit as “baseless lies and falsehoods,” Iranian military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Zolfaghari emphasized that the critical energy choke point remains under the complete operational control and management of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces.

What Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Strait of Hormuz?

“It is announced that the Strait of Hormuz, as in the past, is under the complete management and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and no commercial ship or tanker will be able to safely transit through this strait without the permission and supervision of the powerful Iranian armed forces,” he added. Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Aragchi said that the US has miscalculated the war on Iran.

“The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz. Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful,” he stated on X. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and indicated that Washington intends to retain its hold over the strategic waterway.

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“The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I think we will keep it!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President described the naval blockade in sweeping terms. He said Iran could do nothing to challenge it. “Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘a wall of steel,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it,” Trump said. The President did not provide operational details about the blockade. He also did not say how long the US expected to maintain control of the Strait or set out the conditions under which the operation could end.

(With inputs from agencies)