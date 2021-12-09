Wellington: In a bid to reduce the prevalence of smoking among the next generation, New Zealand on Thursday launched a smoke-free action plan which will prohibit younger people from buying cigarettes in their lifetime. Announcing one of the world’s toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, Associate Health Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall said, “Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand and causes one in four cancers. Smoking-related harm is particularly prevalent in Maori, Pacific, and low-income communities. It (smoking) kills approximately 4,500 to 5,000 people every year in the country, with around 12 to 13 deaths every day due to smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke.”Also Read - New Zealand Captain, Kane Williamson Likely to Be Out of Action For 2 Months

Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan

The plan called Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan has six key focus areas with ground-breaking policies to radically reduce the “availability, addictiveness and appeal” of smoked tobacco products. Also Read - IND vs NZ: Ajaz Patel and Virender Sehwag Recall Net Bowling Incident

Associate Health Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall asserted that new policies include making it harder to buy these products by reducing the number of shops selling them and decreasing nicotine levels in smoked tobacco products to help people who smoke to quit smoking and help people, especially young people, to never become addicted. Also Read - Virat Kohli Best Test Captain For India: Irfan Pathan Backs Claim With Win Percentage Tweet

It will also prevent smoked tobacco products from being designed in ways that keep people addicted and kickstart a smokefree generation by making it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to people born after a certain date, she added.

Public Health Organizations Welcome The Proposal

A number of public health organizations and activists welcomed the proposals. Issuing a statement, Cancer Society chief executive Lucy Elwood said, “This proposal goes beyond assisting people to quit. The number of tobacco retailers was four times higher in low-income communities, where smoking rates were highest.”

“These glaring inequities are why we need to protect future generations from the harms of tobacco. It is the most harmful consumer product in history and needs to be phased out”, The Guardian quoted her as saying.

(With agency inputs)