New Delhi: In the wake of prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has restricted television, radio and all other broadcast channels in the country to refrain from airing any special programme on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

“In observance of solidarity with Kashmir. Eid ul Azha is being celebrated with simplicity as a religious event. Therefore. it is requested that No Special Programmes (already recorded or planned live) be aired as Eid Celebrations as the same may hurt sentiments of not only our nation but also the Kashmiri brethren,” an advisory issued by PEMRA read.

Furthermore, it asked all the satellite TV, radio channels and distribution service operators to air content expressing ‘solidarity with Kashmiris’. The electronic media regulator also asked TV channels to turn their logos Black & White throughout the day on August 15 as Islamabad will observe India’s Independence Day as “Black Day” . The diktat issued by PEMRA said that Pakistan’s national flag will fly at half-mast on August 15.

Notably, Pakistan is in huddle ever since Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir). Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to exercise all possible options, including appealing to the UN, to counter Modi government’s decision to revoke the special status of the Valley.

Last week, the Indian government had abrogated Article 370 and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.