NO TALKS, Iran to continue missile attacks – Why Tehran is not ready for negotiations with Donald Trump administration

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi stated that Tehran sees no basis for renewed dialogue with Washington after recent hostilities.

NO TALKS, Iran To Continue Missile Attacks: Amid the escalating conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran on Tuesday cleared that it will continue its missile attacks for “as long as necessary.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that negotiations with the Trump administration ‘are no longer on the agenda’ and Tehran sees further dialogs Washington as pointless after the recent hostilities. Araqchi said that his country will continue its military response as attacks continue.

Iran Unlikely To Resume Talks With US

Iran’s Foreign Minister clarified his country’s stand that it is not going to open negotiations with the United States following recent hostilities. He said that past diplomatic talks with the Trump administration had left deep mistrust.

During an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz, Araqchi said that it is too early for Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been newly appointed as Supreme Leader, to share his views on the potential talks or a ceasefire.

“But I don’t think that question of talking with Americans or negotiating with the Americans once again would be on the table, because we have a very bitter experience of talking to the Americans,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that despite ‘three rounds of negotiation’, the Washington carried out a deadly attack on his country.

“So I don’t think talking to the Americans would be on our agenda anymore,” he said.

US Will Go Further If Needed: Donald Trump

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in his recent remarks, claimed that the Middle East country’s military had been ‘wiped out’ in the first two days of the Israel-US military operation. Terming the operation a tremendous success, he further indicated that the US forces will go further if needed.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

While addressing media during a press conference in Florida, Trump said US would go in further.

“They (Iran) have no Navy, Air Force, anti-aircraft equipment. It’s all been blown up. They have no radar, telecommunications, leadership. It’s all gone. We could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here I could call it, or we could go further. And we’re going to go further. But the big risk on that war has been over for three days. We wiped them out the first in the first two days. When you think about it, it’s incredible,” Trump said.

Trump recalled his past statement regarding Iran and told reporters during the press conference, “On the very first day I came down the escalator in 2015, I said, ‘I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons’ — and all I’m doing is keeping my promise.”

The US President also expressed his displeasure over the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader. He said that Iran will face the ‘same problem.’

Putin’s ENTRY Into US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed to end the ongoing Iran war quickly. He held a telephonic conversation with Trump on Monday (local time) during which both leaders discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East. During the telephone conversation, Putin shared ideas with Trump to end the ongoing conflict ‘quickly.’

