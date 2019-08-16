New Delhi: Danish politicians on Friday scoffed at President Donald Trump’s plans to buy Greenland for the United States. The US president has suggested his intentions to purchase the Arctic island on numerous occasions earlier.

According to reports, Trump had privately discussed his plans on buying Greenland with his advisers. In his visit to Copenhagen due in September, President Trump is likely to discuss his agenda with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland.

However, his intentions have been made a joke of by several advisors and Danish leaders. A Greenland parliamentarian tweeted, “No thanks to Trump buying Greenland!”

“On the contrary, a better and more equal partnership with Denmark should be the way forward for a stronger and longer-term free Greenland,” the tweet further read.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark said on Twitter, “It has to be an April Fool’s joke. Totally out of season.

Danish People’s Party, Soren Espersen while speaking to an international broadcaster said, “If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad.” “The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous,” he added.

Contrarily, Trump’s notion has been taken seriously by others in the Whtie House, sources told news agency Reuters.

World’s largest island Greenland has been in in the eyes of global superpowers like China, Russia and the US for years owing to its strategic location, and natural mineral resources. This is not the first time an American leader has tried to buy the island.

In 1946, the US had proposed to pay $100 million to Denmark to buy Greenland after giving the idea of swapping land in Alaska for parts of the Arctic island. The White House and Denmark’s officials have, however, not commented on the subject.