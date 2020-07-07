New Delhi: The United States has said that it will not renew the visas of foreign students studying there if their class have completely moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus India LIVE: 425 Fatalities in India in 24 Hours, More Than US; Total Tally Nears 7 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Inches Towards 20K

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement.

"Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," the ICE asserted

The immigration department furthered that if such students choose not to depart, they may face immigration proceedings.

Notably, the order relates to F1 students who undertake academic courses and M1 students who have been pursuing ‘vocational coursework’.

While the new order forces the foreign students to take immediate action, most US colleges and universities have not even announced their plans for the fall semester.

On the other hand, many schools have come up with an innovative model to conduct classes – in-person or online – this year.

Interestingly, Indians account for the largest number of international students in the US from China, followed by India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Canada.