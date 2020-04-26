New Delhi: Pakistan has clarified that no vaccine was being prepared after reports emerged that the country was on the verge of developing it with the help of China even as the coronavirus cases climbed to 12,227. Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza in his daily media briefing said that currently there was no coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan and no work of any kind was going on for its development. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Social Distancing Norms Flouted in Delhi's Morning Rush, Chennai Under Complete Lockdown

"Let me clarify that while there are several initiatives to develop vaccines across the world, there is no such initiative in Pakistan at the moment," he said.

But he said that a Chinese company developing a vaccine contacted Pakistan and offered it to become a part of clinical trials.

“We have asked for more information from them,” Mirza said.