Islamabad: Severely affected by the worsening power crisis, the Pakistan government on Wednesday made a unique plan to conserve electricity in the country. The cash-strapped nation has decided to ban wedding functions in Islamabad city after 10 PM and shut markets across the country at 8.30 PM, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Pakistan has taken various steps to bring down the consumption of electricity to reduce load shedding, and now, the country will ban wedding functions after 10 pm in Islamabad with effect from June 8, Geo News reported.

The current power crisis in the country, which has also affected Pakistan's economy, has forced the National Economic Council (NEC) to order the closure of markets across the country at 8.30 pm (local time).

The decision from the government was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the chief ministers of all provinces, except for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, was taken in order to deal with the energy crisis.

A statement issued to this effect added that chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan have sought two days’ time to hold consultations with the traders’ association, but agreed to the move.

Power Minister Khurrum Dastagir in an address to the press said the early closure of markets and work-from-home arrangements could save electricity.

The electricity being produced in the country is 22,000 MW and the requirement is 26,000 MW, said the minister, adding that there was about 4,000MW energy shortfall in the country.

The federal cabinet has also restored the Saturday holiday in government offices to curb the use of energy and gradually bring down electricity load shedding to two hours a day by the end of June.

(With inputs from PTI)