Noble Award: Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were awarded Nobel prize for economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday. To recall, the award was last year shared by David Card for proposing how to study issues that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.

This year’s laureates in the Economic Sciences, Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, have significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises. An important finding in their research is why avoiding bank collapses is vital.

About the Winners:

Ben S. Bernanke, born 1953 in Augusta, GA, USA. PhD 1979 from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA. Distinguished Senior Fellow, Economic Studies, The Brookings Institution, Washington DC, USA.

Douglas W. Diamond, born 1953. PhD 1980 from Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA. Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance, University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, IL, USA.

Philip H. Dybvig, born 1955. PhD 1979 from Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA. Boatmen’s Bancshares Professor of Banking and Finance, Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Business School, MO, USA.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year’s crop of Nobel awards and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($883,954).

